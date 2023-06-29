Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $76.25 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 206187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Concentrix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Concentrix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Concentrix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

