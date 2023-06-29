Concordium (CCD) 1-Day Volume Tops $704,713.71

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Concordium has a market cap of $56.57 million and approximately $704,713.71 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Concordium has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

