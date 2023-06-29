Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 1.3%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 19,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 115,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

