Conflux Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $616.81 million and approximately $86.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,677,407 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,978,560,320.7857385 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20638619 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $110,490,048.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

