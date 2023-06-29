Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,163 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 986.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

