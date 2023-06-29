Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

