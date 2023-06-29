Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $469.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.80. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

