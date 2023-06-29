Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,388 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

