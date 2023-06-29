Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Sells $58,786,200.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Copart Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.26. 2,071,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 460,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
