Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Sells $58,786,200.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.26. 2,071,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 460,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

