Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Decreased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

