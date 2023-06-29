Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells $1,498,617.12 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.3 %

Core & Main stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

