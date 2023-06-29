Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $74.52 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00029879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $74.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

