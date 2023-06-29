Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.56. The stock had a trading volume of 231,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

