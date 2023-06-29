Covenant Partners LLC Has $23.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 556,033 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

