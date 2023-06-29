Covenant Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHCO. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 340,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

