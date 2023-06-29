Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 334,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

