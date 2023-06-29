Critical Survey: AppTech Payments (APCX) versus The Competition

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) is one of 128 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AppTech Payments to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppTech Payments and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $435,000.00 N/A -115.07 AppTech Payments Competitors $178.18 million -$39.48 million 0.37

Profitability

AppTech Payments’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AppTech Payments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments Competitors -47.50% -74.36% -10.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AppTech Payments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A AppTech Payments Competitors 173 708 1146 5 2.48

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 83.96%. Given AppTech Payments’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppTech Payments has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

AppTech Payments peers beat AppTech Payments on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, including acceptance of alternative payment methods, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

