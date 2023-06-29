CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

CTIC stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

