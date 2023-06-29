Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Culp Trading Up 1.1 %

Culp stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 28.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

