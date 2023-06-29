Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Price Performance
NYSE:CMI traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 312,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,075. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
