Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Down 1.4%

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.40 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.07). Approximately 318,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 465,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.70 ($1.09).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £372.52 million, a PE ratio of 603.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

