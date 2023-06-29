D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million -$51.53 million -4.09 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $922.44 million -$64.70 million -8.56

D-Wave Quantum’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 557 3192 5105 81 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.75%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -94.66% -1,989.17% -208.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

