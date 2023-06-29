Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.27

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €54.27 ($58.99) and traded as high as €56.17 ($61.05). Danone shares last traded at €55.72 ($60.57), with a volume of 974,230 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.34.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.