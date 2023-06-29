Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.58.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

