DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5516 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.22.
DCC Price Performance
Shares of DCCPY remained flat at $22.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. DCC has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $27.83.
DCC Company Profile
