Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.00. 718,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,684. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.31 and its 200 day moving average is $402.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

