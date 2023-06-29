Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 4,022,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,600. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

