Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

