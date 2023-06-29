Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Dimeco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DIMC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Dimeco has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Dimeco
