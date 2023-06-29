Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIMC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Dimeco has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

