Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Increased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAI opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

