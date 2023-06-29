Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $80.67 Average PT from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several research firms have commented on DIN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

