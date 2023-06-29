Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Up 1.8%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.36. 703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

