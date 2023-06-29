Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISAW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ DISAW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

