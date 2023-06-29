Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $217.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

