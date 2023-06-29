Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.