Domani Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $642.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $578.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $650.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

