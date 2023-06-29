Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

