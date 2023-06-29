Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.20

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Dongfeng Motor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.9116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.