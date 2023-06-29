DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.82. 25,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,200. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Handelsbanken started coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

