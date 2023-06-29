Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.08

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $9.61. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 245,692 shares traded.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
