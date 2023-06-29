Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.08

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $9.61. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 245,692 shares traded.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,285 shares of company stock worth $76,623.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

