Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

