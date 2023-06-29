Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.34. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.
