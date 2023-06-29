EAC Self Reported Market Cap Tops $320,949.09 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,949.09 and approximately $13.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00288024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106999 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

