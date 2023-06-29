Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 5%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 556,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 449,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ebix Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Trading of Ebix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ebix by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ebix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ebix by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
