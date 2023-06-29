Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 5%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 556,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 449,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ebix by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ebix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ebix by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.