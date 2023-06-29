Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average is $161.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.