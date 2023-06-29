Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Elia Group SA/NV develops, builds, and operates as a transmission system operator for the electricity network in Belgium and internationally. It provides electricity transmission services; transmits electricity from generators; imports and exports electricity; and offers consultancy and engineering services.

