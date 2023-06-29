Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC ELIAF opened at $137.45 on Thursday. Elia Group SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $137.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34.
