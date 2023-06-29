Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.05. 1,091,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

