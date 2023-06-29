Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

