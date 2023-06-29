Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Endesa Increases Dividend

About Endesa

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.6423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.35. Endesa’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

(Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.