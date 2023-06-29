Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Endesa Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.
Endesa Increases Dividend
About Endesa
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.
