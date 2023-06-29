Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $136,093.37

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Energi has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $136,093.37 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,048,802 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

